PM Barzani condemns suicide attack in Saudi Arabia

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Regio Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday condemned Wednesday’s suicide attack in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

“I strongly condemn the suicide bombing in Jeddah,” Masrour Barzani said in a tweet on Saturday.  

“Our thoughts are with those injured in the heinous attack. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region as a whole against terrorism.”

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the fugitive Abdullah Al-Shihry on Wednesday in Jeddah, blew himself up, before security forces could catch him.

The blast injured one Pakistani resident, and three security men.

The Presidency of Saudi Arabia’s State Security reiterated “its determination to continue confronting whoever attempts to tamper the stability of citizens and expatriates on the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Read More: PM Barzani condemns attack on Saudi energy facilities 

Also in February and March, Prime Minister Barzani condemned attacks  on Saudi Arabia.

 

