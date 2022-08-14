Peshmerga efforts help Iraq to keep it’s people secure: US-led coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition on Saturday in a tweet said that anti-ISIS clearance operations by the Peshmerga forces in the Garmiyan region help Iraq to keep its territory and people secure.

Check out these photos from a recent @KRG_MOPE anti-ISIS clearance op by our #Peshmerga partners in Kani Masi village near Sirwan River.

These efforts help Iraq 🇮🇶 achieve long-term success in keeping its territory & people secure. #DefeatDaesh #AdviseAssistEnable https://t.co/RyUOiCmLwE — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) August 13, 2022

On Friday, the 3rd Regiment Peshmerga of the 19th Infantry Brigade conducted an operation in the Garmaser sector Kani Masi Village in the vicinity of Sirwan River in the Garmiyan region.

Earlier on August 6 and August 8, Peshmerga forces carried out an operation in the same region. During that operation seven kilometres long of territory were searched and cleared by Peshmerga forces.

ISIS in the past have kidnapped Kurdish shepherds in the Germiyan area for ransom.

Following the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces pushed the Kurdish Peshmerga forces from areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad. Since then, a large security vacuum has existed in these areas.

The US-led coalition has pressured Iraqi and Kurdish forces to increase their coordination against ISIS to close the gap.