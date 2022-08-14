PM Barzani expresses support for negotiations in Hadi al-Amiri meeting

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday evening met with the head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri to discuss the latest developments and crisis in Iraq.

During the meeting both sides discussed the latest situation in Iraq and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, during the meeting underlined that the Kurdish leadership plays an active role in the political process in Iraq.

He added that all political parties in Iraq should intensify efforts to support a political dialogue to save Iraq from this “dangerous situation.”

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani expressed the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for negotiations on mutual acceptance and trust between all communities in Iraq.

Moreover, he emphasized “that the implementation of the constitution is in the interest of all communities and will put Iraq on the path of progress and prosperity.”

Although Iraq held snap parliamentary elections in October 2021, Iraq’s political factions have not been able to form a government.

Both Sadrists supporters and the Coordination Framework have held protests in the Green Zone in Baghdad.

On Wednesday, Muqtada al-Sadr asked the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court to dissolve the parliament and go for another early election. In a statement on Saturday, the court rejected Sadr’s request.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) ’s Politburo in an earlier statement on Saturday called on all parties to “a constructive dialogue” and to take necessary steps to solve the situation according to the constitution.

Al-Amiri also met with the Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, earlier today according to a statement from the latter's office.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized that political parties should step forward to end the political deadlock.