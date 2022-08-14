Turkish-backed factions arrest Syrian protesters for insulting Turkish flag

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Over 15 civilians were arrested in northwest Syria after participating in anti-Turkish protests, and insulting the Turkish flag, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

SOHR said a campaign was carried out to arrest civilians who took part in protests to protest comments of FM Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday, who called for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition.

In response, there were protests on Thursday and Friday in several cities in northwest Syria by supporters of the Syrian opposition. During the protests, Turkish flags and symbols were burned.

Moreover, SOHR reported a displaced singer from Homs was also arrested for “inciting demonstrations and raising slogans denouncing Turkish statements.”

Moreover, eight people were arrested for protesting near the Jarabulus border crossing.

On Friday, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Tanju Bilgic on Friday blamed Damascus for the lack of progress in the political process and said Turkish solidarity for Syrians continue.

His comments were in response to the Syrian backlash to the comments of the Turkish FM Cavusoglu.