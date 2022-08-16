KDP at forefront of defending Kurdistan Region, PM Barzani says on party’s anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has been at the forefront of defending Iraq’s Kurdistan Region during difficult times, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement on the party’s anniversary.

“The KDP has never compromised on the rights of Kurdistan Region people,” Prime Minister Barzani said, adding the party would remain at the forefront of defending the Kurdish people.

“The members of the leading party are proud that they belong to a patriotic party, which is led by a leader [President Masoud Barzani] who is always on the frontlines with the Peshmerga forces to defend and preserve the prestige of the Kurdistan Region’s people,” he added.

The 76-year-old party has been a defender of fundamental human rights and of other ethnic and religious components, insisting that it would keep promoting the culture of peaceful coexistence and tolerance, he added.

Prime Minister Barzani is a member of the KDP, which is leading the ninth cabinet Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) currently. The party has the majority of the Kurdistan Parliament as well.

It is the first Iraqi party that has gained the most seats without any electoral coalitions in two consecutive parliamentary elections.

The party was established by the late revolutionary leader Mustafa Barzani on August 16, 1946 in Mahabd, the Iranian Kurdistan (Rojahalat).