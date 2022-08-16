Green spaces, accessibility needs require greater consideration from housing investors: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday said that the housing projects have to increase green spaces and accommodate the accessibility needs in the investment projects.

The remarks came during the inauguration of the third Invest Expo, a real estate and investment fair, in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil.

Barzani surveyed several housing projects showcased during the business event, in which more than 180 countries from 12 countries are taking part.

Explaining the threats posed by climate change, Barzani said the investment projects in the Kurdistan Region must consider all consequences of climate emergency in their enterprises, including water scarcity and desertification.

He said building more housing units shall not be at the expense of green spaces, accessibility needs as well as safety protocols. Ensuring fire safety measures at the residential be part of any project licensing, Barzani insisted.

“Unfortunately, I have seen green spaces removed from projects for the sake of compensation or enlarging the sizes of an enterprise,” Barzani said in his speech, urging the investors to increase green areas in their projects.

Hailing the Kurdish domestic expertise, Barzani insisted that the construction materials used in the enterprises have to be in line with international standards.

He said he had been delighted that Kurdish architects and domestically produced construction materials are at the center of most of the under-construction projects currently.

Business leaders, as well as local officials and diplomats, attended the fair, which is set to continue up until Friday.

Models of architectural designs were erected at the fair, showcasing the latest investment projects that are under construction in Kurdistan Region.

Capital Erbil has witnessed the majority of investment projects, thanks to the relative peace and security of the Kurdistan Region that had allowed foreign investors and people to do their businesses, Barzani said.

“Erbil could be the first city in the world that can accommodate both modern and ancient architectures,” he said, recalling the capital’s status as one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.

Investments shall not only be concentrated in housing projects, Barzani said, adding other sectors, such as agriculture, for example, require greater attention of investors.

He mentioned his government’s efforts in increasing investments in the agricultural sector as well.