Multiple rounds of indirect fire landed in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province: coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Multiple rounds of indirect fire landed on Monday in the vicinity of Green Village in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, the US-led coalition announced on Tuesday.

Attempted rocket attack at Green Village criticized 👇 pic.twitter.com/FE0s9Sc9Ty — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) August 16, 2022

“The rockets endangered the civilian population in the area and its infrastructure. Several rockets failed to launch and were recovered by Coalition Forces and their Syrian Democratic Forces partners before they could pose an additional threat to the local population,” the US-led coalition said in a press release.

Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the CJTF-OIR (Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve) commander, said there were no casualties nor damage.

“However, attacks like this risk both the lives of innocent civilians and important infrastructure due to their indiscriminate nature,” Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the coalition commander said.

The US-led coalition also on Monday responded to an attack by multiple unmanned drones in the US-held 55-kilometer deconfliction zone around al-Tanf in southern Syria.

The Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) base with a small coalition troop presence in Deir al-Zor, was also targeted with eight rounds of indirect fire in early January by Iran-backed groups. That attack did not cause any casualties.

“The Coalition is proud to be a reliable partner in the efforts to maintain the lasting defeat of ISIS, and our commitment is unwavering despite these reckless actions by those responsible,” Maj. Gen. Brennan concluded.

Also four US servicemen were injured by an explosion caused by an insider attack in the Green Village in April. A member of the US air force in June was taken into custody for the attack.