Iraqi Finance Minister submits his resignation

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Allawi submitted his resignation to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during the council of ministers meeting, Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Baghdad reported on Tuesday.

The news is not officially announced yet. However, Kurdistan 24 source reported that Al-Kadhimi had approved Allawi’s resignation.

Media sources mentioned that Allawi is preparing himself to be nominated for the prime minister position, but the news is not officially confirmed.

Following Allawi’s resignation, Al-Kadhimi appointed the Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar the acting minister of finance.

Allawi is not counted on any political party; however, he is close to the Sadrists and prime minister Kadhimi. Allawi, under the capacity of the finance minister, helped reduce the corruption of the political parties during the past couple of years.

Consequently, Allawi was under too much pressure from the corrupted political parties, eventually leading to his resignation.