Politics

Iraqi Finance Minister submits his resignation

Consequently, Allawi was under too much pressure from the corrupted political parties, eventually leading to his resignation.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Allawi. (Photo: Iraqi government)
Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Allawi. (Photo: Iraqi government)
Iraq Ali Allawi Iraq Iraqi Council of Ministers Iraqi Minister of Fiancne

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Allawi submitted his resignation to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during the council of ministers meeting, Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Baghdad reported on Tuesday.

The news is not officially announced yet. However, Kurdistan 24 source reported that Al-Kadhimi had approved Allawi’s resignation.

Media sources mentioned that Allawi is preparing himself to be nominated for the prime minister position, but the news is not officially confirmed.

Following Allawi’s resignation, Al-Kadhimi appointed the Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar the acting minister of finance.

Allawi is not counted on any political party; however, he is close to the Sadrists and prime minister Kadhimi. Allawi, under the capacity of the finance minister, helped reduce the corruption of the political parties during the past couple of years.

Consequently, Allawi was under too much pressure from the corrupted political parties, eventually leading to his resignation.        

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive