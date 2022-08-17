Security

Iraq interior ministry announces end of 800 tribal feuds in Maysan

In the period of four years, about 1,000 were killed in the province due to tribal conflicts, per figures released by the tribal conflicts resolution committee.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Members of Iraq's Rapid Intervention forces driving in a village in the Hawi al-Azim area, in the eastern Diyala province on Jan. 24, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq Maysan Iraq Tribal conflict

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A committee of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the end of 800 tribal feuds in Maysan province according to a government statement.

To contain the rising violence in the southern province, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi formed a committee affiliated with the ministry in the province to investigate and put the perpetrators on trial. Resolving the tribal disputes was another task of the specialized government group.

Nearly 800 clan disputes, some of which are 30-plus years old, have been resolved by the committee, consisting of the local officials, tribal leaders as well as the armed forces.

In early May, at least eight people were killed over a farmland dispute in the province.

Al-Kadhimi also established Maysan Operations Command in early February to restore stability to the conflict-ridden province.

Bordering Iran, the province has become a hotspot for narcotics trafficking, according to government officials. While on his way back home, an anti-narcotic was gunned down by known assailants in early 2022.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry ranks Maysan and Basra, both bordering Iran, as the "leading southern provinces in terms of trafficking and consumption".

