Turkish drone kills two SDF fighters in Hasakah province: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attack targeted a sponge plant in the Hasakah province, killing two fighters, and injuring three others, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

SOHR said Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were stationed in a post nearby, nearly 45 kilometres away from the Syria-Turkey border.

“It is worth noting that the targeted site is located in the area hosting Istrahat Wazir base where International Coalition Forces are stationed on the road between Al-Hasakah and Tel Tamr (Tal Tamr),” SOHR said.

On Wednesday, a Turkish drone also injured a member of the Al Tamr Military Council Forces in a village near Tal Tamr.

Also due to a Turkish drone strike, five conscripts of SDF-linked forces were killed on Tuesday near Amude.

Turkey has stepped up drone strikes in northern Syria since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a new offensive in northern Syria in May.

On Thursday, the SDF said it carried out three attacks on Turkish army posts in Turkish border towns in Turkey in response to Turkish drone strikes and shelling.