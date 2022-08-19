Iraq’s Al-Hakim discusses political impasse with Saudi Arabia’s MbS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The prominent Iraqi Shiite leader Ammar Al-Hakim on Thursday discussed the current political deadlock the country is struggling with in his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to a statement.

The Iraqi leader arrived in the port city of Jeddah on early Thursday and was received by the oil-rich kingdom’s deputy foreign minister.

Stressing that all the outstanding issues must be solved via dialogue, Al-Hakim and the crown prince agreed the resolution to the deadlock has to be “Iraqi” and free of external pressures, according to a statement from the Iraqi leader’s Facebook.

Al-Hakim is part of the pro-Iran Shiite Coordination Framework that has engaged in a tug-of-war with the powerful cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr over the country’s political future.

Al-Sadr calls for dissolving the parliament and holding a new election while his rivals stress forming a government at least before going for another round of polls.

The Sadrists have occupied the Iraqi parliament for more than 10 days now, physically blocking any attempts by their opponents to hold a session.

Iraqi party leaders as well as top government officials convened on Wednesday as part of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s initiative to hold a “national dialogue” to end the political stalemate.

Al-Sadr did not attend the session. He calls for dissolving the parliament and holding another early election. His rivals suggest forming a transitional government before holding another round of polls.

