UN mission in Iraq says current disagreements in Baghdad can be solved

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On 19th anniversary of attack on the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) headquarters, UNAMI reiterated its support for the Iraqi people and underlined that the current disagreements between Iraqi factions are not “possible to resolve”.

On 19 August, 2003, a bombing targeted the UN mission in Baghdad, that killed 22 UN employees, including Special Representative Sérgio Vieira de Mello, and injuring about 150 others.

Since 2009, the day has been designated World Humanitarian Day, to recognize the work of humanitarians worldwide.

The UNAMI said while they remember the souls lost, they also recalled “the goal behind their ultimate sacrifice, the same goal we reaffirm today: support to the people of Iraq.”

The populist cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr has championed recent demonstrations in Iraq, including the mass protests that have occupied the parliament for days. He has called for dissolving the parliament and holding a new early election.

On Wednesday, he postponed holding a million-man demonstration planned to take place on Friday.

The pro-Iran Shiite Coordination Framework had earlier resisted Al-Sadr and his Kurdish and Sunni allies’ attempts to form a government. In June, Al-Sadr withdrew his members from the Iraqi parliament.

Iraqi party leaders as well as top government officials convened on Wednesday as part of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s initiative to hold a “national dialogue” to end the political stalemate.

The United Nations special envoy to the country, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, was in attendance as well. But Sadr boycotted the meeting.

UNAMI said Iraq has ‘experienced countless difficulties’, with the current political crisis as “only the most recent protracted challenge.”

“However, none of the current disagreements are impossible to resolve, nor can be considered more important than the national interest,” UNAMI underlined.

“The many sacrifices made to restore Iraq’s standing should not go in vain: all efforts should be mobilized towards dialogue and solutions for the greater good of the people.”