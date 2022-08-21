Politics

Iraq recalls its Jordan envoy after photos released with Lebanese music icon

The Iraqi official suspended his Twitter account afterward.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Haider Al-Adhari (right) poses for a photos with his wife Maysam Al-Rubai'i (center) and Lebanese music icon Ragheb Alama. (Photo: Ragheb Alama/Twitter)
Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Haider Al-Adhari (right) poses for a photos with his wife Maysam Al-Rubai'i (center) and Lebanese music icon Ragheb Alama. (Photo: Ragheb Alama/Twitter)
Iraq Iraq Jordan Ragheb Alama

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Haider Al-Adhari has been recalled to the capital Baghdad after photos were published of the diplomat and his wife with the Lebanese music icon Ragheb Alama during a gathering, according to the foreign ministry’s spokesperson.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the Iraqi foreign ministry’s spokesperson, announced that Al-Adhari had been recalled to Baghdad over the controversial family photos, without elaborating further details.

The controversy was sparked when the 60-year-old Lebanese celebrity published photos taken with Al-Adhari and his wife Maysam Al-Rubai'i during a reception hosted by the Iraqi diplomat on Friday, drawing mixed reactions from Iraqi social media users.

The majority of commentators on Twitter criticized the Iraqi official for her wife’s “proximity” to the Lebanese singer in the photos, while others were critical of the gathering that had been held amid political turmoil in Iraq.

The Iraqi official suspended his Twitter account afterward.

In late July, the ministry similarly recalled its ambassador to Lebanon, Haidar Shia’ al-Barrak, after his photos were published of a trip, in which he was seen hunting with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). He was surrounded by armed men in the photos.

Some of the Twitter users alleged that the ambassador is affiliated with former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki’s Da’wa Party, which has been leading the Shiite Coordination Framework – a political grouping of mainly pro-Iran parties.

The Framework has been in a tug-of-war with Moqtada Al-Sadr and his allies over the formation of Iraq’s government nine months after the country’s parliamentary elections.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive