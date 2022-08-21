KRI President Nechirvan honors Kurdish victims of terrorism

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday honored those that have been killed by terrorist acts in the Kurdistan Region and around the globe on the United Nations-designated international day to commemorate victims of terrorism.

“We honor and remember those who have lost their lives to terrorism in Kurdistan and around the world,” Barzani said in a tweet.

He said that Iraqis must “stand united” to help those victims and thwart the resurgence of terrorism, which wreaked havoc on the country for so long.

However, Iraq’s semi-autonomous region has been able to provide better security than the rest of the country, it had been targeted by suicide bombings and other terrorist attacks in the past.

In twin suicide attacks on the Erbil headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), more than 95 people were killed, including high-level officials from both parties. Hundreds were injured by the bloody attack.

Government offices in Kurdistan Region have come under similar attacks in the past.

In its latest fight against terrorism, the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces fought a three-year-long battle against the so-called Islamic State, which lost all of its territories in Iraq in 2017.

Despite its territorial defeat, President Barzani has warned against the resurgence of the group on several occasions.

During its reign, the terror group has committed “acts of genocide”, according to the United Nations. Thousands of Yezidis were killed and sexually enslaved by the group when it took over Sinjar in 2014.

Thousands of Yezidi women and girls are still missing.

The UN established August 21 as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, during which international solidarity for the victims of terror is promoted.