Iraq to participate in mini-Arab Summit in Egypt

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is set to visit Egypt on Monday to take part in the mini-Arab Summit along with four other Arab countries, the state media announced.

Aimed at bolstering Arab state cooperation and discussions on the pressing issues facing the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Bahrain are convening on Monday in the northwestern city of El-Alamein in Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received his Emarati counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the city on Sunday.

Discussing the Palestinian issues and Libyan crisis are on the agenda of the Arab leaders as well as the Yemen truce.

The high-level meeting comes a month after Jeddah Summit for Security and Development, attended by a number of countries and the United States.

Al-Kadhimi is set to reiterate Iraq’s position in supporting regional dialogue and enhancing ties with the region’s countries, the Iraqi state media reported.

Iraq has so far hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

At least two Gulf countries have normalized diplomatic ties with Iran so far, including Kuwait and the UAE.