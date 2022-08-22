Australian defense acknowledges ‘vital contributions’ Peshmerga made in fight against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Australia “acknowledges” the Kurdistan Region’s efforts in the fight against ISIS, the country’s defense ministry has recently said in a letter to a Kurdish representative.

The remarks came in a letter written in response to a congratulatory statement previously released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representation in Sydney on the occasion of Australia’s deputy prime minister's inauguration.

“We recognize the vital contributions the Peshmerga has made to counter Daesh,” Tom Menadue of the Department of Defense’s International Policy Division wrote in the letter, which was delivered by the Kurdish envoy on August 11.

The defense official said that his country and Iraq share a “common interest” in the stable Middle East and the fight against terrorism.

Australia has been part of the international Coalition to Defeat ISIS since September 2014, providing air strikes, training, and humanitarian assistance.

Iraqi and Kurdish forces were provided with air support during the three-year-long campaign against the terror group that was territorially announced defeated in 2017.

Numerous members of the US-led coalition have acknowledged the efforts that Peshmerga forces made in the fight against ISIS on numerous occasions.

On the international day commemorating the victims of terrorism on Sunday, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani honored the Kurdish victims of terror acts, reiterating that Iraqis must stay united against the resurgence of the terrorists.