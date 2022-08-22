Japan hails KRG reforms in diversifying Kurdish economy, supporting investors 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Japanese envoy to Iraq on Monday praised the reforms that Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has undertaken in diversifying the semi-autonomous region’s economy as well as supporting investors in the Kurdish region, according to a statement.

Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Suzuki Kotaro said the remarks during his meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil, where the two discussed the bilateral relations between Erbil and Tokyo.

The diplomat hailed the KRG ninth cabinet’s reforms, including diversifying the economy, supporting investors and the private sector, the government statement read.

He expressed the Asian country’s willingness to develop bilateral relations with Erbil.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Japan for the support it had provided Kurdistan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), which is set to execute a number of projects in cooperation with the KRG.

The Kurdish official expressed his desire to further develop ties with the Asian country.

The JICA has undertaken several projects with the Kurdish government concerning waterways, agriculture, and electricity. It has been in talks with the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in amending capital Erbil’s master plan.

Barzani expressed his condolences to the Japanese people after the country’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during an electoral rally in early July.