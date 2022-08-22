Deputy PM Qubad Talabani discusses national dialogue with UN Envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), on Monday met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani.

“They discussed the current political situation in the country, including the need to overcome the ongoing crisis for the benefit of the Iraqi people,” UNAMI said in a tweet.

“A national dialogue, sacrifice for the greater good, a unified vision and a commitment to do the best for the people of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region were the principles and policies @JeanineHennis and I discussed today during our meeting in Erbil,” Deputy PM Qubad Talabani tweeted.

“It’s time to break the impasse," he added.

Iraq’s main parties have not been able to form a new government following nine months of the last legislative elections in October due to disputes between Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework.

During a meeting between Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and UNAMI head Hennis-Plasschaert both also stressed constitutional solutions and dialogue to the current political stalemate.