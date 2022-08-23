KRI President Barzani expresses concerns over political developments in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday in a statement expressed grave concerns over the political developments in Iraq, after Iraqi judicial authorities suspended their activities.

The followers of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr on Tuesday protested outside of the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad. But later Sadr called on his supporters to end the protest near the Supreme Judicial Council building.

“We are gravely concerned about the political developments in Iraq, which are increasingly moving towards division, further deepening the crisis and dampening the prospects of a solution,” Barzani said in a statement.

“The situation is seriously endangering the future of the country and social peace, as it is disrupting the entire political process, governance and the institutions.”

“Peaceful demonstrations are a legitimate and constitutional right, but the disruption of the judicial institution will further complicate the situation. Therefore, we call on all parties and protesters to protect the institutions and social harmony, and resort to peaceful and civic processes.”

“The country can no longer endure such aggravated crises as prolonged tensions will ultimately harm all the Iraqi people,” he concluded.

Moreover, he reiterated that the Kurdistan Region is part of the solution and “will provide all support to bring about an understanding and reconciliation among the Iraqi parties.”

“The country needs a serious national and responsible dialogue among the political parties to find a solution based on the constitution, which is the only right path to surpass the crises, to overcome the political deadlock, and to bring stability to the country,” he concluded.

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday also urged all Iraqi parties to solve their differences peacefully.

Moreover, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in a tweet said that “the State institutions must operate unimpeded in service of the Iraqi people, including the Supreme Judicial Council.”