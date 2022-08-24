Two suspected ISIS militants killed in series of Iraqi airstrikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of airstrikes by the Iraqi forces in different areas killed at least two alleged ISIS militants in Kirkuk province, the military announced.

The killed militants were targeted by a “series of airstrikes” in Mount Ma Ma in Kirkuk early on Tuesday, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji of the Security Media Cell announced.

Two more airstrikes hit a hideout in a remote area of Anbar province, killing those inside it, according to the military official. He did not disclose further details on the number of casualties.

In Anbar’s Al-Rutba district on early Wednesday, the Iraqi fighter jets conducted six airstrikes on five hideouts, the official added. Later on, the special forces were airdropped to the targeted sites, the official added.

Following the end of the US-led coalition’s combatant role in late December last year, the Iraqi forces have accelerated airstrikes against alleged positions of ISIS across the country, particularly in the remote areas, where they are believed to have numerous hideouts.

Iraqi forces regularly conduct operations to target the remnants of the group.

Although the group has been territorially announced defeated since 2017, it is still capable of launching a low-level insurgency.

At least three police and a civilian were killed in numerous suspected ISIS attacks in Kirkuk on Monday night.