Dutch soldier injured in accident at Erbil International Airport

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Dutch soldier on Sunday was heavily injured at the Erbil International Airport after being hit by a bullet from a colleague.

“The incident occurred on Sunday during weapons maintenance at the military airport in Erbil,” the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Dutch Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is reportedly investigating the incident.

“The injured person was initially admitted to a military hospital in Baghdad in critical condition and underwent surgery. Yesterday he was taken by plane to the hospital at the military base in Ramstein, Germany,” the statement added.

No further information was released about the condition of the soldier, but he is reportedly stable.

The injured soldier is a member of the 11th battalion of 11 Airmobile Brigade from the village of Schaarsbergen.

Read More: Dutch army underlines need to protect Erbil airport after rocket attack

Approximately 120 Dutch troops arrived in January last year to provide protection to the Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region’s capital and the surrounding area.