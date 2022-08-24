Culture

KRG’s DMI hosts photography competition for youth

"Our duty is not only to support the Kurdistan Region's youth, but also to provide a suitable environment."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information (DMI) on Tuesday held photography competition (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information (DMI) on Tuesday held photography competition (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
Kurdistan DMI Jotiar Adil Krg photography Youth

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information (DMI) on Tuesday held the “Kurdistan Through Our Eyes” Photography competition

The competition was a showcase of the best photographs taken with cameras and mobile phones by photographers across the Kurdistan Region, the DMI said in a press release.

“Our duty is not only to support the Kurdistan Region's youth, but also to provide a suitable environment in which they can express their skills and talents and use them for the benefit of our nation,” KRG spokesperson and Head of the DMI, Dr. Jotiar Adil, said in a tweet.

“(The) KRG considers it its duty to support such efforts and encourage the youth engagement in building a stronger Kurdistan Region, now and for the future,” he added.

Moreover, the head of the DMI added that photography is a reflection of the photographer's view of the world, nature, and events, and it could be a reflection of a nation’s identity.

The competition was a showcase of the best photographs from across the Kurdistan Region (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
The competition was a showcase of the best photographs from across the Kurdistan Region (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
The photo's were a reflection from the Kurdistan Region's nature and environment (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
The photo's were a reflection from the Kurdistan Region's nature and environment (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
The Kurdish photographers were given awards by the Department of Media and Information (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
The Kurdish photographers were given awards by the Department of Media and Information (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive