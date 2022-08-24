KRG’s DMI hosts photography competition for youth

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information (DMI) on Tuesday held the “Kurdistan Through Our Eyes” Photography competition

The competition was a showcase of the best photographs taken with cameras and mobile phones by photographers across the Kurdistan Region, the DMI said in a press release.

Our duty is not only to support the Kurdistan Region's youth, but also to provide a suitable environment in which they can express their skills and talents and use them for the benefit of our nation. pic.twitter.com/apoXxWDtTd — Jotiar Adil (@KRGSpokesperson) August 24, 2022

“Our duty is not only to support the Kurdistan Region's youth, but also to provide a suitable environment in which they can express their skills and talents and use them for the benefit of our nation,” KRG spokesperson and Head of the DMI, Dr. Jotiar Adil, said in a tweet.

“(The) KRG considers it its duty to support such efforts and encourage the youth engagement in building a stronger Kurdistan Region, now and for the future,” he added.

Moreover, the head of the DMI added that photography is a reflection of the photographer's view of the world, nature, and events, and it could be a reflection of a nation’s identity.