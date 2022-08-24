Politics

Iraq’s executive, legislative officials stress constitutional solutions

Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi, President of Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan, and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attended the meeting.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Top Iraqi judiciary, executive, and judicial officials attending a meeting in Baghdad on the current political crisis, August 24, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency)
Top Iraqi judiciary, executive, and judicial officials attending a meeting in Baghdad on the current political crisis, August 24, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency)
Iraq Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi heads of judiciary, parliament, and the executive branches reiterated on Wednesday that the current political stalemate and crisis have to be solved via the country’s constitution.

The remarks came during a meeting hosted by Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad, where Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi, President of Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan, and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attended. 

In a joint statement released after the meeting by the Iraqi Presidency, the top officials agreed the ongoing political crisis would have a negative impact on the security and stability of the country, urging all political forces to thwart further tension.

They also expressed their support for any efforts that would lead to an “active dialogue” between the conflicting sides, the statement added.

Protecting the state institutions was stressed by all sides, it added.

The quad leaders’ meeting came after the followers of powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr staged a sit-in in front of the judiciary building on Tuesday. The judicial authorities suspended their work across the country in protest of the gathering.

The Sadrist protests were triggered by the refusal of the judiciary to dissolve the Iraqi parliament. Al-Sadr later called on his supporters to withdraw from the site.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, a political group of mainly pro-Iran forces, is engaged in a  tug-of-war with the Sadrists over the country’s political future for more than nine months.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive