KRG Services Portal ‘important step’ towards e-government: Qubad Talabani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Portal Services of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is an “important step” towards creating a government that provides its services digitally, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said on Wednesday.

Talabani’s remarks came during his meeting with the newly inaugurated US Consul General to Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr. in Erbil, where they discussed Erbil and Washington bilateral relations as well as the Kurdish government’s reform program, according to a statement from the official’s office.

The government-run platform provides over 400 services, which highly facilitate the citizens’ affairs, Talabani explained to the US diplomat.

Through the platform, citizens obtain the necessary information about various government services.

He described the initiative as a crucial step toward creating e-government, towards which the KRG’s ninth cabinet has been working since its inauguration, according to the press release.

The digital service would also thwart corrupt practices, Talabani said.

The Kurdish official asked the American diplomat for his country’s support for the ongoing KRG reforms in all sectors, particularly in the Ministry of Peshmerga, the release noted.

Regarding the political stalemate in Iraq, the two officials agreed that the existing issues have to be resolved via dialogue.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani earlier Wednesday received Hicks Jr. in Erbil, where the two stressed strengthening the bilateral relations.

Barzani inaugurated the first-of-its-kind digital driver’s license system in Kurdistan Region on the same day. He said the new system is part of the government’s digitalization efforts.

