Water security is our top priority: PM Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a tweet on Wednesday underlined that war security is a top priority for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

On a daily basis the KRG provides 3 million cubic meters of clean water to households across the Kurdistan Region.



Water security is our top priority as we continue to improve our water management and combat the climate crisis. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) August 24, 2022

“On a daily basis the KRG provides 3 million cubic meters of clean water to households across the Kurdistan Region,” Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani tweeted.

“Water security is our top priority as we continue to improve our water management and combat the climate crisis,” he added.

PM Barzani in May allocated over 356 billion Iraqi dinars (over $240 million) for water projects across the Kurdistan Region.

The budget will also cover the necessary tools to “fix” water management and treatment plants.

The budget comes amidst severe water shortages in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Read More: Boiling heat and no water: taps run dry in southern Iraq

In recent summers, parts of Erbil faced water shortages due to the depletion of underground wells.

The KRG hopes to deal with drought by building dams and drilling new water wells.

In mid-April, municipality authorities in Erbil announced they would drill 138 wells.

Moreover, KRG earlier announced it would spend $14 million to “improve” Erbil’s water distribution networks.