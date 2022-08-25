At least nine rockets fell near Turkish base in Nineveh: Kurdish CT

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish base in Iraq’s northern Nineveh Plains came under at least nine rounds of rockets on Thursday afternoon without causing any damages or causalities, the Kurdistan Region’s counter-terrorism group said.

The Grad-type rockets fell in the peripheries of the base, housing Turkish troops, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), said in a statement.

Launched from an area between Faziliya and Kanuna villages, the rockets were fired on a launchpad set on a KIA truck, the security forces revealed.

The anti-terror group said that the vehicle has been burnt down by the effects of the firing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The Turkish forces regularly come under similar attacks in the area. In a few instances, causalities have been reported.

Shadowy groups believed to have close ties to Iran sometimes claim responsibility for the rocket attacks. They demand the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraq.

In early February, nearly 18 rockets were fired at the camp after a Turkish airstrike on the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar. The group that claimed responsibility said the attack was retaliation for that strike.