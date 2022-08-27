‘Neglecting any party creates big problems for the next Iraqi government,” al-Hakim

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Neglecting any party will create "big problems" for the next Iraqi government, said Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) and head of the National State Forces Alliance on Saturday.

“We must not impose ourselves outside the law,” al-Hakim stated in the life-televised Islamic Conference for Combating Violence Against Women.

Al-Hakim reiterated that his movement “would not participate in the next government,” emphasizing that not participating in the government “doesn’t mean running away from responsibility.”

Al-Hakim believes going for another early election is a good option for taking Iraq out of the current political impasse. However, he believes that the election law and some articles in the Iraqi constitution must be amended before holding another early election. He didn’t mention which exact articles must be amended.

Unlike Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist Movement who calls for dissolving the parliament, al-Hakim believes the parliament should stay in place until an early election is held.

In mid-July, al-Hakim reaffirmed for the second time that he is not participating in the next Iraqi government. At the time, he indicated that the Shiite Coordinating Framework was serious about nominating a prime minister and proceeding with the formation of the government.

