Fuad Hussein meets Bafel Talabani and Qubad Talabani

ERBIL (Kurdistan2 4) – Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to meet with Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani and Kurdistan Regional Government Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in Sulaimani province on Saturday afternoon.

Heading the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) delegation for forming the Iraqi government, Hussein will discuss the formation of the next Iraqi government and the issue of nominating a candidate for the position of Iraq’s president with PUK top leaders.

“We will discuss a new initiative in the meeting,” Hussein told Kurdistan 24.

Hussein is set to meet with PUK leaders at six in the afternoon to discuss a joint candidate of KDP and PUK for Iraq’s presidency.

This is the third meeting Hussein has held with Bafel Talabani During the past two months. The main topic they have been discussing is solving the problems between PUK and KDP.

Since the October elections, the PUK and KDP started to have deep disputes over the presidency position. At the same time, differences among Baghdad's major Shiite political parties peaked over whom to form the government in the past few weeks.

