Qubad Talabani to get senior party position

PUK ends the party co-leader system and creates a deputy position for its leader.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), to get a senior party position within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).   

The PUK leadership council is set to meet on Sunday to make a bunch of party-related decisions, including ending the co-leader system within the party and giving a senior party position to Qubad Talabani.

A source within the PUK politburo informed Kurdistan 24 that the PUK leadership would decide to make Qubad Talabani a member of the PUK politburo during its meeting on Sunday.

The source added that the PUK leadership would also select Faisal Karim Khan Bradosti, a prominent and influential PUK member, for the PUK politburo membership.

In Sunday’s leadership meeting, the PUK is expected to end the party co-leader system and formally announce Bafel Talabani as the only leader of the PUK. The leadership council will also create a deputy leader position that hasn’t existed before.

According to Kurdistan 24 sources, the PUK will also select Nokhsha Nasih, the Halabja mayor, for the PUK leadership membership.

 On July 8, 2021, tensions within the PUK escalated after Bafel Talabani, the then co-leader of the PUK, changed the heads of the intelligence and anti-terrorism agencies. This worried Lahur Sheikh Jangi, and their relations became tense until, on July 15, the PUK Politburo took Jangi’s powers back as a party co-leader.   

