KRI president to convey new initiative from President Masoud Barzani to Iraqi leaders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to deliver a new initiative from President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to Iraqi leaders in Najaf and the capital Baghdad regarding the political stalemate in the country, according to a source.

The visit comes as Iraq is struggling with a political impasse, deepened by the ongoing tug-of-war between the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr and the pro-Iran political grouping, known as the Shiite Coordination Framework.

The source, who requested anonymity, did not disclose further details on the new initiative and the visit.

In early 2021, President Barzani visited Najaf, where he met with the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr and Sunni leaders, to discuss efforts for forming a government.

Once rallying for a “majority government”, the Sadrists, the KDP, and the Sunnis were part of the Save the Homeland coalition. The cleric withdrew his 73 members of parliament after several failed attempts to elect a prime minister and president for the country.

Since then, the followers of the leader have been staging a sit-in inside the capital’s high-security Green Zone, demanding the dissolution of parliament and holding a snap election.

The Framework parties have resisted the Sadrists’ call, insisting on holding a parliamentary session to elect their pick for the premiership.