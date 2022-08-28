Peshmerga forces foil attack on Khor Mor gas plant in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Peshmerga forces announced on Sunday that they had foiled a rocket attack on Khor Mor gas plant in Sulaimani province’s Chamchamal district.

The Commandos forces of the Peshmerga’s Unit 70 said they had confiscated three Katyusha rocket launchpads in Qadir Karam subdistrict, aimed at the direction of the gas plant.

A local official informed about the matter confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that the attack has been foiled.

No entity has claimed responsibility yet.

This is the second time that the security forces foil similar attacks on the energy installation. In late July, the Kurdish forces confiscated a launchpad set up on a KIA truck, which has been previously used to fire rockets against the installation.

The gas plant has come under rocket attacks at least five times, without causing material damage or causalities, according to officials.

None of the attacks have impacted the company’s production, which currently stands at 452 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

In early August, the company said that it had recorded a net profit of $111 million in the first half of 2022, driven by strong operational performance in the Region.

Kurdistan Region officials have reinforced security since the attacks increased in the area.

Dana Gas has been operating in the Khor Mor fields in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal since 2007.