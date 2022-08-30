Peshmerga Chief of Staff discusses Peshmerga reform with UK Military Advisor

RBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lieutenant General Issa Ozeir, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, on Monday met with Col Rob Driver, the British military adviser in the Kurdistan Region to discuss Peshmerga reform.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Peshmerga the both sides “discussed steps to establish divisions for Peshmerga forces.”

Moreover, they discussed the training mechanism for Peshmerga officers for the newly created divisions.

“Finally, they discussed the unification and reorganization of peshmerga forces, and both sides emphasized greater coordination, with the aim of unifying all forces under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga,” the Ministry of Peshmerga said.

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) supports the Peshmerga project of establishing a modern, and united Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Today the Multi National Advisory Group (MNAG) met with reperesentatives from their Consulate Generals to discuss the future of Peshmerga reform.

Last Sunday, the Dutch Consulate hosted a meeting of the MNAG with representatives of Consulate Generals to discuss the future of Peshmerga reform. The German Consulate thanked the Netherlands for hosting the meeting.

“Good meeting in which some clear goals for the future were set,” Maaike Keizer, the Acting Consul General of the Netherlands, said in a tweet on Monday.

Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in a meeting on August 10 with Peshmerga Affairs Minister Shoresh Ismail expressed full support for Peshmerga reform.