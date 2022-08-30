Turkey calls for restraint after violence in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Monday called for ‘restraint’ and ‘common sense’ after violent clashes erupted between rival armed groups in Baghdad.

“The developments in Baghdad for a while have become a threat to the stability, unity and security of the country,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The stability and security of friendly and brotherly Iraq is of vital importance for Turkey. In this respect, we are concerned about the violence spreading across the country,” the statement added.

Therefore, Turkey called on all political segments to “exercise restraint and common sense.”

“We hope that the current political conflicts will be resolved peacefully and through inclusive dialogue, and the peace and well-being of the Iraqi people will be ensured,” the statement concluded.

Moreover, in a separate statement Turkey called on it's citizens to avoid Baghdad due to the security situation.

Also on August 1, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed concern over protests by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and supporters of Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF).

On Monday evening, reportedly violence erupted between Sadr’s Saraya al-Salam or the Peace Brigades, and rival armed groups backed by Iran. Moreover, protesters were killed by security forces.

At least 14 people have been killed so far as a result of clashes, an informed source earlier told Kurdistan 24.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Monday called on Iraqi political actors to take "quick steps" to deescalate the situation.

Also Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Monday called for all sides to avoid violence.

Hadi Ameri, the head of Fatah Coalition and member of Coordination Framework also called on all sides to stop violence.

Also Sadr, on Monday said he would go on a hunger strike until violence ends.