Four rockets target Baghdad's Green Zone: Military

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Baghdad's Green Zone has been hit by four rockets on Tuesday, launched from the capital's east side, the military's media announced.

The rockets landed in a residential complex of the zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, according to Security Media Cell.

Damages have been reported, the military added, without elaborating further details.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes a day after Iraq witnessed a deadly clash on Monday in a number of Iraqi provinces, where the followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr renewed protests after their leaders decided to quit politics.

As of Monday night, at least 15 were killed in Baghdad as a result of the clashes, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.

Leaders across the country have called for "restraint" and holding dialogue. International organizations as well as the United Nations have made similar calls to the Iraqi parties.

Iraq has been left without a government and president after more than nine months of its parliamentary elections.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reinvited all the relevant parties in Baghdad to convene in Erbil and hold a "serious dialogue" to overcome the stalemate.

President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani has for "restraint", saying violence should not be thought of as a solution to the current crisis.