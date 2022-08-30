PM Barzani expresses KRG readiness to help restore peace, stability across Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that he had expressed his government's readiness to help restore peace and stability in Iraq while talking to his Iraqi counterpart.

"I’m deeply troubled by the new cycle of violence in Iraq," Barzani said in a tweet.

During a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Barzani underscored the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) readiness to help restore peace and stability in Iraq.

"It is time for a full and frank dialogue about the deep, serious issues the country faces," he said, adding all parties must be "brave enough" to recognize each other's differences and accept that the current political crisis requires a "durable solution".

The statement comes as rival parties have been exchanging fires since Monday night in central Baghdad, resulting in the killing of at least 15 people.

Kurdish leaders have called on the Iraqi parties to refrain from violence. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reinvited all sides to convene in Erbil and hold a serious dialogue.

President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani has for "restraint", saying violence should not be thought of as a solution to the current crisis.

Western countries have similarly called for restraint and restoring to the table of dialogue.

The deadly chaos erupted following over nine months of political stalemate in Iraq.