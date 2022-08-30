PM Barzani congratulates PUK Bafel Talabani on his election as party's president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani in a phone call on the occasion of his election as the party's leader, according to a statement.

Barzani wished the new PUK president success in his endeavor for the sake of developing cooperation between all sides to support the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the direction of serving the Kurdish people, according to the statement.

Bafel Jalal Talabani was elected as his party's president on Sunday after the PUK members amended the internal by-law, in which the co-leadership ruling model was abolished.

The new changes embraced were formulated in the PUK Forum held in May 2022 in Sulaimani province, where members of the party convened to discuss the new political strategy.

Bafel is the son of the PUK founder and former Iraqi president, Jalal Talabani, who passed away in 2017.

The party was founded by a group of Kurdish politicians in 1975 in Syria's Damascus.