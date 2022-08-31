Iraq's FM discusses his Tehran visit with Saudi top diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed his latest visit to Iran with his Saudi Arabia's counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

Hussein on Monday paid a visit to Tehran, where he met with the country's president Ebrahim Al-Raisi to discuss bilateral relations as well as the "regional dossier", according to a statement from the ministry.

After concluding his visit to the neighboring country, Hussein received a call from his Saudi counterpart, with whom he discussed his diplomatic trip, according to Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two diplomats underscored the visit's "positive effects" on Tehran-Riyadh relations, according to Al-Sahaf.

Iraq has so far hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, aimed at normalizing relations between the giant regional actors.

Iran and Saudi Arabia faced a breakdown in relations when Iranian protestors ransacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran in January 2016 after Saudi Arabia executed a top Shiite cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

At least two Gulf countries, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sent back their ambassadors to Tehran as part of the regional de-escalation that had begun since the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.