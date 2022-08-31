Politics

Iraq's FM discusses his Tehran visit with Saudi top diplomat

Iraq has so far hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, aimed at normalizing relations between the giant regional actors. 
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (right) sitting next to Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco, May 11, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Foreign Ministry)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed his latest visit to Iran with his Saudi Arabia's counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. 

Hussein on Monday paid a visit to Tehran, where he met with the country's president Ebrahim Al-Raisi to discuss bilateral relations as well as the "regional dossier", according to a statement from the ministry. 

After concluding his visit to the neighboring country, Hussein received a call from his Saudi counterpart, with whom he discussed his diplomatic trip, according to Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The two diplomats underscored the visit's "positive effects" on Tehran-Riyadh relations, according to Al-Sahaf. 

Iran and Saudi Arabia faced a breakdown in relations when Iranian protestors ransacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran in January 2016 after Saudi Arabia executed a top Shiite cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

At least two Gulf countries, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sent back their ambassadors to Tehran as part of the regional de-escalation that had begun since the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. 

