NGOs call on Iraq to push UN to designate 3 Aug. as day of genocide reflection

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Coalition for Just Reparations (C4JR), an alliance of Iraqi non-governmental organizations (NGOs), on Thursday called on the Iraqi government to lead efforts at the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution that will designate 3rd August as an international day of reflection for minorities killed by ISIS.

“International Day of Reflection for the Genocide Against Yazidis,Christians, Shabak,and Shia Turkmen by Da’esh Initiative”

Eighteen months after adoption of #YSL @iraqigovernment to champion an International Day of Reflection for the Genocide

Read here 👉https://t.co/SOZq7DYKhI pic.twitter.com/I4BktkH7YB — Coalition for Just Reparations (@c4jrOrg) September 1, 2022

“As members of civil society, we support the Government of Iraq to demonstrate its leadership in ensuring the non-repetition of these crimes and helping survivors by mobilizing the Member States of the United Nations to adopt a General Assembly resolution that will recognise the genocide internationally and establish a UN outreach programme to educate populations about the atrocities,” the C4JR said.

Moreover, the C4JR called on international community to appeal for the implementation of Iraq's Yezidi Survivors Law during a meeting with the UN's Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu on Saturday.

Wansa Shamoun, a spokesperson of the Coalition for Just reparations, told Kurdistan 24 that “the past atrocities have created a resentment environment because of the Non-recognition and Victims honoring.”

“Therefore, today, the Iraqi government should learn from past mistakes and address them by pursuing UN General Assembly Resolution on an International Day of Reflection for the Genocide Against Yazidis, Christians, Shabak, and Shia Turkmen by Da’esh."

"This will reflect many symbolic dimensions, including helping these communities to recover from post-conflict trauma and restoring their confidence in the government,” she concluded.

On Mar. 1, 2021, Iraq's parliament ratified the Yezidi Survivors Law, in order to support the survivors and victims of the genocide carried out by ISIS against minority community, including the Yezidis.

The Iraqi parliament had debated the draft law for two years since the presidency sent it in late March 2019. However, the law has not been fully implemented, nor have adequate funds been allocated to support it.

The C4JR also in May called for the implementation of the law.