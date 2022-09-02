Unidentified drone crashes on a house in Duhok’s Shiladze district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An unidentified drone crashed on a house in the Shiladze district of Amadiyah district in the north of Duhok governorate.

A local security source told Kurdistan 24 that the drone fell on a compound without causing any casualties.

The area has witnessed several skirmishes between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), sometimes resulting in collateral damage.

Moreover, Turkey has carried out several drone attacks in the Kurdistan Region, targeting PKK fighters. The PKK has also carried out a number of drone attacks on Turkish forces.

On July 20, an artillery attack killed nine tourists at a resort in Duhok’s Zakho. Iraq blamed Turkey for the attack. Turkey claims the PKK is the culprit.

According to new data from the Washington Kurdish Institute, at least 110 civilians have been killed in Turkey’s attacks in the Kurdistan Region since 2015.

Moreover, 186 civilians were injured.