Shiite Coordination Framework Reaffirms nominating Al-Sudani for the premiership

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Shiite Coordinating Framework Reaffirmed nominating Mohammed Shiya Al-Sudani for the premiership.

All the Shiite Coordinating Framework leaders met in the late hours of Tuesday night at the residence of the State of Law’s leader Nouri al-Maliki.

After discussing the overall political situation in Iraq, the leaders of the coordinating framework decided to continue supporting their candidate Al-Sudani to form the new government.

The leaders of the coordinating framework have also decided to resume parliamentary sessions and efforts to form a government after Imam Hussein's (forty days) anniversary, which ends in the next three days.

On July 25, the coordinating framework announced the nomination of Maliki’s State of Law leading member, Al-Sudani, for the premiership.

"In a positive atmosphere, the leaders of the coordination framework agreed unanimously to nominate Muhammad Shiya Al-Sudani for the prime minister position," said the coordinating framework in a statement at the time.

Two days after, the streets of Baghdad witnessed massive demonstrations denouncing the nomination of Al-Sudani for the position of prime minister.

