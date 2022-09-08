UK envoy appreciates President Masoud Barzani’s efforts in unifying Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom defense envoy to the Middle East and North Africa region thanked President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Wednesday for his efforts in unifying the Peshmerga forces, according to a statement.

Barzani and the UK Air Marshal Martin ‘Sammy’ Sampson discussed the latest progress in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs’ reform program, which has been supported by the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS members, including the UK.

In addition to reaerating his country’s friendship and alliance with Kurdistan Region, the British official extended his appreciation to the Kurdish leader’s efforts in unifying the Peshmerga forces under the command of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

He also insisted that the Peshmerga entitlements have to be secured within the framework of the Iraqi defense apparatus, the statement added.

Barzani expressed his gratitude for the UK support for the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS.

The party leader reiterated his “full support” for the reforms of the ministry, insisting that the Kurdish forces must have a single accounting unit, the press release added.

The British security official met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani earlier Wednesday in Erbil, where he discussed similar topics with the Kurdish officials.

The unification of Kurdish forces under the command and leadership of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs is one of the major themes of the reform program, which has been supported by US-led coalition forces.