Top Kurdish officials offer condolences to UK after death Queen Elizabeth II 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Top officials in the Kurdistan Region on Thursday offered their condolences to the people of UK, the UK Royal family after the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the UK.

“We join the world in mourning HM the Queen, a peerless titan of our times who served with elegance and grace for seven decades,” PM Masrour Barzani said in a tweet.

“As a beacon of selfless duty, she inspired so many around the globe,” he added.

Moreover, he also offered condolences to the Royal Family, the people of Britain and the Commonwealth.

President Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), said in a tweet that he was “deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to her Majesty’s family, the people and government of the United Kingdom.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Also Kurdistan Region president Nechirvan Barzani in a condolence tweet said that his “thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, and the people of the United Kingdom during this difficult time.

Kurdistan Region’s Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who grew up as a child in the 1980s in the UK, in a long statement on his Twitter also said he mourned the “death of an extraordinary woman.”

“I witnessed first hand many changes in the country. Some good, some not so. But throughout all the turbulence in the UK, and in fact the turbulence within the Royal Family, one person stood out, stoically, regally, as a pillar of strength, honour and tradition,” he said.

“That was Her Majesty. She was a symbol of integrity and continuity.”

“With time, I came to appreciate her more and more. And when I left the UK to pursue my service to the land of my people; my love and fondness for the UK, and her most visible icon, the Queen, grew evermore.”