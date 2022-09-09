KRG inks contract with Harvard, Emory Universities on archeological survey, excavation in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Archeologists from the US leading universities of Harvard and Emory are set to undertake excavations and surveys in Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil, per a new contract the government signed with the educational institutions, a statement announced on Thursday.

Per the contract, Harvard University archeologists are responsible for conducting archeological surveys in Erbil plains, including the areas between Gwer and Pirde subdistricts in the south of the city as well as Bastora and Khabat areas on the north and west sides of the capital, according to a government statement.

Archeologists from Emory University are undertaking excavation in the province, the statement added without mentioning the sites’ names.

The excavation and surveying are set to continue until 2026, according to the contract.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Municipality and Tourism said signing the agreement is part of the government’s efforts in developing the archeological sites.

Harvard University 2012 initiated the Erbil Plain Archaeological Survey (EPAS), which planned to map archeological sites and landscape features over the past 10,000 years.

“Although rich in history and archaeology, the plain has remained largely unresearched until recently,” the university wrote.