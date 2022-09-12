‘Two soldiers killed, four others wounded’: Turkish Defense Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Turkish soldiers, Savash Burlo and Harun Yildrim were killed and four others wounded in clashes with PKK fighters,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Turkish fighter aircraft bombarded Sivayan valley in the Matin mountains of Duhok province.

On the same day, the Turkish Defense Ministry revealed that its warplanes bombed several PKK positions in the Matin mountains, without mentioning the casualties or damages the bombardment caused.

The attack is part of the land and air military Operation Claw-Lock that the Turkish army announced on April 18, 2022, against PKK bases and headquarters in the Zap, Matin, and Avashin areas of Duhok province.

Last week, the Turkish defense ministry also announced that a military helicopter of the Turkish armed forces crashed during Operation Claw-Lock against the PKK.

“Seven out of eight soldiers have been reduced from the crashed Sikorsky-type helicopter that had to make a hard landing,” the ministry said without elaborating further details on the fate of the remaining soldier.

Operation Claw-Lock has been targeting positions of the PKK inside the Kurdistan Region. However, the ministry did not disclose the crash site of the helicopter.