Explosion in Syria’s Washokani Camp displacement camp kills one person

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A booby-trapped motorcycle killed one person and three injured in the Washokani Camp, located outside Hasakah city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

Around 14,000 civilians displaced from the Syrian city of Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain in Arabic) live in Washokani Camp after Turkey’s cross-border attack in northern Syria in October 2019.

The towns of Tal Abyad and Serekaniye were occupied by Turkey in October 2019 after a major offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The campaign was put on hold after the US and Russia struck separate deals with Erdogan to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from a planned buffer zone Turkey calls a “safe zone.”