Security

Explosion in Syria’s Washokani Camp displacement camp kills one person

A booby-trapped motorcycle killed one person and three injured in the Washokani Camp.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
An explosion killed one civilian in a displacement camp near Hasakah (Photo: Hawar News Agency).
An explosion killed one civilian in a displacement camp near Hasakah (Photo: Hawar News Agency).
Syria Serekaniye Washokani camp Hasakah northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A booby-trapped motorcycle killed one person and three injured in the Washokani Camp, located outside Hasakah city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

Around 14,000 civilians displaced from the Syrian city of Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain in Arabic) live in Washokani Camp after Turkey’s cross-border attack in northern Syria in October 2019.

The towns of Tal Abyad and Serekaniye were occupied by Turkey in October 2019 after a major offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The campaign was put on hold after the US and Russia struck separate deals with Erdogan to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from a planned buffer zone Turkey calls a “safe zone.” 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive