PM Masrour Barzani delivers condolences for passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday delivered the condolences of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the people of the Kurdistan Region for the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

PM @masrour_barzani : Today at the British Consulate General in Erbil, I signed the book of condolences for the passing of HM the Queen. I conveyed the sympathy of the KRG and our people to the Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/XJNAE0gRE6 — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) September 12, 2022

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family, the Government of the UK, and its people in the Book of Condolence at the UK Consulate General.

KDP president Masoud Barzani on Monday signed the book of condolence at the UK Consulate General and expressed his condolences to the UK people, the UK Royal Family and the UK government on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



📸 Barzani Headquarters pic.twitter.com/32SVOAgiBP — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) September 12, 2022

Also KDP president Masoud Barzani on Monday signed the book of condolence at the UK Consulate General and expressed his condolences to the UK.

On 8 Sept, Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani also expressed his condolences to the UK people, government and Royal Family in a tweet.

Read More: Top Kurdish officials offer condolences on passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II

“We join the world in mourning HM the Queen, a peerless titan of our times who served with elegance and grace for seven decades,” PM Masrour Barzani said.

“As a beacon of selfless duty, she inspired so many around the globe,” he added.

Read More: Ex prince of Wales becomes UK’s new king after Queen Elizabeth dies

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Sept. 8 after her health condition deteriorated.

Her son, Prince Charles, the former prince of Wales, became the new king, marking 14 Commonwealth realms.