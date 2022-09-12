Politics

PM Masrour Barzani delivers condolences for passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II

"Prime Minister Barzani expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family, the Government of the UK, and its people."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday delivered his condolences on behalf of the KRG and its people to the UK (Photo: KRG).
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani UK Consulate UK Consul General to Erbil David Hunt Masoud Barzani Elizabeth II UK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday delivered the condolences of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the people of the Kurdistan Region for the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family, the Government of the UK, and its people in the Book of Condolence at the UK Consulate General.

Also KDP president Masoud Barzani on Monday signed the book of condolence at the UK Consulate General and expressed his condolences to the UK.

On 8 Sept, Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani also expressed his condolences to the UK people, government and Royal Family in a tweet.

“We join the world in mourning HM the Queen, a peerless titan of our times who served with elegance and grace for seven decades,” PM Masrour Barzani said.

“As a beacon of selfless duty, she inspired so many around the globe,” he added.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Sept. 8 after her health condition deteriorated.

Her son, Prince Charles, the former prince of Wales, became the new king, marking 14 Commonwealth realms.

