Asayish finds body of Iraqi civilian in al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria, also known as Asayish, on Sunday found the body of a 45-year old Iraqi civilian in al-Hol camp.

The Asayish said in a statement that the person named Karim Hussein Ali (45 years old) was found during a search operation in the fourth section of al-Hol camp.

After the body was found, security forces started to collect information and investigate the incident.

The body was found as part of the Operation Humanity and Security in Syria’s al-Hol camp. The campaign was launched on August 25. Until now dozens of ISIS suspects were arrested and women imprisoned by ISIS cells were liberated.

Syria’s al-Hol camp now hosts around 56,000 residents, mostly Iraqis and Syrians. The camp also hosts thousands of foreign ISIS families.

The SDF and the US-led anti-ISIS coalition from the beginning have called on countries to repatriate their citizens from al-Hol camp.

Lt. General Michael Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, after visiting the camp Friday, underlined in a statement that Iraqis should be repatriated soon from the camp.

“Although substantial, clearly there’s a need to accelerate this progress. Should Iraq repatriate, rehabilitate, and reintegrate its citizens, the problem would immediately become much more manageable,” he said.