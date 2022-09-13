‘This year will be the year of focusing on vocational education’: KRG education minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - This year will be the year of focusing on vocational education, said Alan Hama-Saeed, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) minister of education, on Tuesday.

“This year, we will have different plans and programs to improve the education sector in general, paying particular attention to vocational education,” said Hama-Saeed in a speech he delivered at Ayloul primary school in Bardarash district of Duhok province during his participation in the bell ringing ceremony to start the new school year.

The minister of education thanked Prime Minister Barzani for his “continuous support to the education sector.”

“The Prime Minister is a direct supporter of the education sector, as he pays full attention to it,” said Hama-Saeed. “The prime minister has allocated about 100 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $68 M) for the education sector this academic year alone.”

The education minister stated that the first three days of the school year would be dedicated to enlightening the students about the negative impacts of carrying or using weapons, the love of the country, and the culture of coexistence, protecting the environment and water.

Read More: ‘We try to build a solid economic infrastructure in Kurdistan’: PM Barzani