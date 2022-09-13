Security

SDF arrests two ISIS suspects in al-Hol town

“The operation resulted in arresting two wanted men."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The SDF arrested two ISIS suspects in al-Hol town (Photo: SDF Press).
The SDF arrested two ISIS suspects in al-Hol town (Photo: SDF Press).
Syria Hol camp al-Hol SDF ISIS cells Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday said that special units of the SDF and the coalition arrested two ISIS suspects in a joint operation.

“The operation resulted in arresting two wanted men who were responsible for facilitating the money transferring process between ISIS cells, in addition; they were affiliated with top tier ISIS leaders,” the SDF said.

The SDF raided the money-transfer office of the two suspect ISIS members and “confiscated documents and equipment that were in their possession.”

The operation coincides with the ongoing Operation Humanity and Security launched on August 25 by the Asayish against suspected ISIS cells in al-Hol camp.

Read More: Al-Hol camp presents a threat to the region: CENTCOM commander

The SDF said the goal of these operations are to “drain the sources of ISIS’ funds to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and maintain the safety and security of the region.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive