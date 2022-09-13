SDF arrests two ISIS suspects in al-Hol town

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday said that special units of the SDF and the coalition arrested two ISIS suspects in a joint operation.

“The operation resulted in arresting two wanted men who were responsible for facilitating the money transferring process between ISIS cells, in addition; they were affiliated with top tier ISIS leaders,” the SDF said.

The SDF raided the money-transfer office of the two suspect ISIS members and “confiscated documents and equipment that were in their possession.”

The operation coincides with the ongoing Operation Humanity and Security launched on August 25 by the Asayish against suspected ISIS cells in al-Hol camp.

The SDF said the goal of these operations are to “drain the sources of ISIS’ funds to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and maintain the safety and security of the region.”