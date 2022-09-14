Turkish MIT captures two PKK fighters at Makhmour Camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters were captured by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) at the Makhmour refugee camp in Nineveh province, Iraq.

“In an operation conducted by the Turkish MIT, the two PKK fighters Hatib Gunay and Aya Ahmed Sulaiman were captured at Makhmour refugee camp,” the Turkish State-owned Anadolu Agency revealed on Wednesday.

“The two captured PKK fighters were taken to Turkey,” added Anadolu Agency.

More than twelve thousand PKK families and supporters live in the Makhmour camp. Turkish warplanes bombard the camp repeatedly, targeting PKK's fighters.

In another operation by the Turkish MIT, three PKK fighters were killed in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

“The Turkish MIT announced that in a military operation, they neutralized three PKK fighters in Khalifan district in the northern Soran administration of capital Erbil,” said the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency on Monday.

